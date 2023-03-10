Leicester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Having won back-to-back games for the first time in some five months, Chelsea have a wonderful chance to keep building on the good vibes and take full advantage of our changing fortunes by also putting an end to our horrendous away form this weekend as we take on (increasingly) relegation-battling Leicester City at the King Power.

Leicester have lost four on the bounce in all competitions, but Chelsea’s last away win was ten games and nearly half a year ago. Time to put our thang down, flip it, and reverse it.

Could that mean sticking with the rediscovered back-three wing-back setup or do we go back to a back-four? Reece James, already closely watched by the fitness staff, seemed to get quite a kick from Jude Bellingham on Tuesday and had been absent from training subsequently. César Azpilicueta could be back from concussion protocol just in time.

Mason Mount and N’Golo Kanté should be getting close as well, though the latter’s unlikely to be fit to start even in the best case scenario.

Choose wisely!

