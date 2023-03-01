The Daily Hilario: Wednesday

Hmm
Red cards shown this season.— Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 27, 2023
Premier League - 20
Bundesliga - 29
Serie A - 40
La Liga - 94
La Liga has had more red cards shown than the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A combined (89).
Partnership
Tottenham Hotspur is delighted to announce a 15-year strategic partnership with @F1 that will bring a brand-new motorsport experience to London.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 28, 2023
The world’s first in-stadium karting facility and London’s longest indoor electric go kart track will open in Autumn 2023. ⤵️
Planning
Manchester City planning to increase Etihad capacity to 60,000+ with "a larger, single upper tier above the existing lower tier" of the North Stand. #MCFC— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 28, 2023
