WATCH: Guro Reiten nets Chelsea’s seventh goal against West Ham, 7-0!

Assist-giver turn assist-taker

By Fellipe Miranda
Jelena Cankovic threads a nice pass to Guro Reiten in the box and the winger turns around to slot it in for Chelsea against West Ham.

