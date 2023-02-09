Filed under: Chelsea FC Women WATCH: Guro Reiten nets Chelsea’s seventh goal against West Ham, 7-0! Assist-giver turn assist-taker By Fellipe Miranda Feb 9, 2023, 8:46pm GMT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Guro Reiten nets Chelsea’s seventh goal against West Ham, 7-0! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email pic.twitter.com/8IQ48aHlCp— ‘ (@Compscfcw_) February 9, 2023 Jelena Cankovic threads a nice pass to Guro Reiten in the box and the winger turns around to slot it in for Chelsea against West Ham. More From We Ain't Got No History West Ham FCW 0-7 Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Post-match reaction WATCH: Sam Kerr poker to make it 6-0 Chelsea over West Ham! WATCH: Lauren James adds a fifth for Chelsea against West Ham, 5-0! WATCH: Kerr nets a first half hat-trick to make it 4-0 Chelsea against West Ham! WATCH: Sam Kerr adds a third for Chelsea against West Ham, 3-0! WATCH: Kirby rounds out amazing play to double Chelsea’s lead over West Ham, 2-0! Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
