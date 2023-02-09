Filed under: Chelsea FC Women WATCH: Lauren James adds a fifth for Chelsea against West Ham, 5-0! Natural By Fellipe Miranda Feb 9, 2023, 8:38pm GMT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Lauren James adds a fifth for Chelsea against West Ham, 5-0! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email pic.twitter.com/Q42PJDn4so— ‘ (@Compscfcw_) February 9, 2023 Lauren James is magic! A neat Sophie Ingle pass to the left wing and the attacker cuts inside while beating her marker to strike Chelsea’s fifth of the night versus West Ham. More From We Ain't Got No History West Ham FCW 0-7 Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Post-match reaction WATCH: Guro Reiten nets Chelsea’s seventh goal against West Ham, 7-0! WATCH: Sam Kerr poker to make it 6-0 Chelsea over West Ham! WATCH: Kerr nets a first half hat-trick to make it 4-0 Chelsea against West Ham! WATCH: Sam Kerr adds a third for Chelsea against West Ham, 3-0! WATCH: Kirby rounds out amazing play to double Chelsea’s lead over West Ham, 2-0! Chelsea News 24/7 Loading comments...
Loading comments...