WATCH: Lauren James adds a fifth for Chelsea against West Ham, 5-0!

By Fellipe Miranda
Lauren James is magic! A neat Sophie Ingle pass to the left wing and the attacker cuts inside while beating her marker to strike Chelsea’s fifth of the night versus West Ham.

