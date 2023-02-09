West Ham FCW 0-7 Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Post-match reaction

Very close to yet another cup final, manager Emma Hayes did not want to take any risks in their semi-final encounter against West Ham tonight at Dagenham. A strong team was lined up for this task, with Ann-Katrin Berger returning to goalkeeping just a few days after Zecira Musovic put pen to paper to a new contract.

Her decision would pay off quickly. From a Guro Reiten free kick into the box only a few minutes after kick-off, Sam Kerr buried the ball with her feet to quickly get Chelsea ahead.

SAM KERR! What a assist btw!pic.twitter.com/BS6Z8I4fWi — CfcwComps (@CompsCfcw) February 9, 2023

When it rains, it pours. Same can be said about Chelsea goals after taking such an early lead, especially with Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Lauren James all on the pitch and showing great sync between them. The trio started and ended an amazing attacking move in the best way possible, with the latter assisting the former for a great goal.

El golazooo de Fran!pic.twitter.com/WjB9DIDSrK — Chelsea Women's LATAM (@ChelseaWEsp) February 9, 2023

Chelsea continued to smash West Ham and soon they would be breached again by Kerr. This time it was Erin Cuthbert assisting the Australian striker, who cut inside and blasted it past the opposing keeper.

Doblete de Sam Kerrpic.twitter.com/yVwousoJLL — Chelsea Women's LATAM (@ChelseaWEsp) February 9, 2023

One event that might overshadow this amazing match from the Blues, was Fran Kirby falling to the ground due to a knee problem. She was replaced by Jelena Cankovic and one minute later, Kerr completed a first half hat-trick.

The Blues could have slowed down given Kirby’s injury exit and the overwhelming lead achieved in the first half. But the women in blue today did not know what that meant as they continued to go on the offence against a West Ham team well below their level of play. And James, who had yet to score today, did so with an amazing effort.

Despite the first half hat-trick, Sam Kerr had not left the field yet. She wanted more goals, and she got it thanks to Ève Périsset’s cross 60 minutes into the match.

And there was still time — and will! — for more. Cankovic, who has made a great impression in every appearance she gets for the Blues since her arrival, found a way to meet Reiten’s feet in the midst of several West Ham defenders. The Norwegian winger turned around like a natural striker and slotted it in for a seventh score.

Seven goals in and Chelsea were tireless. We were still pushing for an eighth goal and got very close on a few occasions with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Niamh Charles, the latter who hit the post a few minutes before the final whistle.

Carefree!