Lauren James gets the ball in West Ham’s half and passes it to Sam Kerr. The striker lays it back to James and the winger sets up Fran Kirby for a superb chance with a through ball. And our greatest ever goalscorer makes no mistake with her shot to double Chelsea’s lead over the Hammers.