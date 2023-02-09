Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria return to Chelsea training

Chelsea continue preparations for Saturday’s match against West Ham at the London Stadium, and the latest word from the training ground is that both Mateo Kovačić and Denis Zakaria have returned to training — though it sounds like the latter may be a bit further behind and may not be quite ready to feature yet this weekend.

Long-term injury victim Wesley Fofana has also continued to step up his recovery and could be getting close.

Somewhat unbelievably, the number of injured at Chelsea can now almost be counted on only one hand! And N’Golo Kanté should be ready to return in about a month, alongside Christian Pulisic. Édouard Mendy is on the mend from his finger injury and though Armando Broja probably won’t feature again this season, he was recently spotted in the background as the team were doing some strength training in the gym, so he’s probably starting down that path as well, some six weeks removed from ACL surgery.

We’re gonna need a bigger dressing room! (*we already saw the overflow room in the Enzo video)