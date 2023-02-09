 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

One more step towards glory

By Fellipe Miranda
West Ham United v Chelsea Women - FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final

It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.

There will be little room for such mistakes today in our League Cup semifinal encounter against them, as manager Emma Hayes sends out full power against the East Londoners.

West Ham starting eleven:
Arnold | Smith, Shimizu, Stringer, Snerle, Brynjarsdottir, Filis, Hayashi, Fisk, Cissoko, Asseyi

Substitutes from: Hillyerd, Evans, Atkinson, Longhurst, Thestrup, Parker, Denton, Cooke, Houssein

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):
Berger | Périsset, Bright, Eriksson (c), Charles | Cuthbert, Ingle, Kirby | James, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Musovic, Carter, Leupolz, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Buchanan, Abdullina, Cankovic

Date / Time: Thursday, February 6, 2023, 19.15 GMT; 2:15pm EST; 12:45am IST (next day)
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham, UK

On TV: none
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (everywhere else)

Let’s do this!

