Chelsea loanee Malo Gusto suffers hamstring injury

Malo Gusto has yet to kick a ball in anger for Chelsea, but he’s quite clearly Proper Chels already! The 19-year-old picked up a hamstring injury last night while playing for Olympique Lyonnais, proving that he’d fit right in at Stamford Bridge.

Gusto got the start in what was a Round of 16 matchup between Lyon and Lille in the French Cup, but was forced to depart after just 30 minutes, with “huge disappointment in his eyes” and holding the back of his left hamstring.

Despite that dramatic line from L’Equipe, Lyon head coach Laurent Blanc doesn’t believe the injury is too severe — but apparently it’s not exactly new either, so hopefully they’ll get him fixed up properly this time.

“It’s a pain he’s been feeling for some time. It’s not a big problem, but it bothers him physically and mentally. We will try to treat him well... I don’t think it will take too long, but it has to be done.” -Laurent Blanc; source: L’Equipe via Google Translate

Lyon would end up beating on Lille on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals. They are now unbeaten in their last five in all competitions.