Chelsea in talks for ‘lucrative’ new shirt sponsorships deals

Chelsea’s three-year agreement with main shirt sponsors Three is ending this season, and unsurprisingly, there are no expectations of it getting renewed, from either side.

Good.

While it’s a bit weird to get too emotional either way about a perfectly inoffensive corporate sponsor that was throwing £40m our way every season, I don’t think anyone will shed a tear for their ghastly logo not being front and center on the shirts anymore — especially after their quick decision to (temporarily) abandon the club suspend their sponsorship in the wake of sanctions against then-owner Roman Abramovich last year.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea, led by our new President of Business, Tom Glick are “in talks with a number of companies over a lucrative new front-of-shirt sponsor to replace Three”. We are hoping to “get much closer to, or even better” the deal Manchester City have with themselves (uh, “Etihad”), which is rated at whatever they want, or £67.5m annual. But perhaps the £50m fellow mid-table side Liverpool are getting from Standard Chartered is the level we can more likely hope for. Then again, Todd Boehly does rub shoulders with some big wigs in Hollywood and beyond. Marvel Sports Universe, here we come!

The report adds that Chelsea are also looking for a new shirt-sleeve sponsor to replace WhaleFin who terminated their deal recently. We probably should steer clear of anything to do with cryptocurrency this time around.