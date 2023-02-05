Chelsea FCW continue their fight for another Women’s Super League title defence, with Manchester United and Arsenal showing up as the biggest threats in the ring against the women in blue. Thus far it has been a fight of margins to define who sits at the top of the table, with United leading by goal difference (+25 against Chelsea’s +23) and Arsenal right below us but with a game in hand.

We have handily beaten Tottenham in our last two encounters with at least three goals, and a repeat of that would be what most will be looking forward. However, a padding is really what we need to take us back to where we belong.

To do that, Sam Kerr and Lauren James are deployed to tear their defence down!

Tottenham starting eleven:

Korpela | Bizet, Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky (c), Harrop, Summanen, Spence, Iwabuchi, Neville, England

Substitutes from: Spencer, Ale, James, Ubogagu, Ayane, Karczewska

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Musovic | Charles, Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Cuthbert, Ingle, Fleming | James, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Berger, Leupolz, Kirby, Perisset, Eriksson, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Abdullina, Cankovic

Date / Time: Sunday, February 5, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6:00pm IST

Venue: Brisbane Road, London, UK

On TV: BBC Two (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: Paramount+ (US); BBC iPlayer (UK) elsewhere

Let’s do this!