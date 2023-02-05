Noni Madueke delighted to make Chelsea debut, upset that it wasn’t a win

Noni Madueke became the latest Chelsea player to make his debut when he came on at half-time against Fulham on Friday, and while the 20-year-old didn’t quite manage to change the numbers on the scoreboard, he did show some endeavor, work rate, and directness with the promise of more to come.

For the former Tottenham prospect, it was a dream come true to make his Premier League debut, even if the result was none too pleasing.

“Thank God that I made my debut in this game but I’m upset we didn’t get the win. Any young boy wants to play in the Premier League, and at one of the biggest clubs in the world it is a dream come true. I am thankful and blessed.” -Noni Madueke; source: Chelsea FC

Chelsea’s interest in Madueke, yet another attacking player, came as a bit of a surprise, but PSV have revealed that the Blues would not take no for an answer, incrementality increasing our bid from €25m to €40m in order to secure the youngster’s signature.

Of course, given our embarrassment of riches when it comes to talent, the tricky part now will be to juggle the minutes between the players and make the right calls in the right situations.