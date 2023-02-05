Chelsea 0-0 Fulham, Player Ratings: Two towers of clean sheet power

1. THIAGO SILVA (7.6)

That’s back-to-back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Thiago Silva, and six in his last nine appearances. Nice.

The last two players to win three community votes in a row were Édouard Mendy, at the start of his Chelsea career, and Christian Pulisic who actually won six (6!) in a row and nine of eleven during Project Restart.

2. BENOÎT BADIASHILE (7.3)

Three games, three clean sheets. In fact, Badiashile has yet to conceded a goal in Chelsea colors — obviously it’s a team game and defending is a collective effort, but Badiashile has barely put a foot wrong, on or off the ball, with well-rounded, composed, strong performances so far. He wasn’t our most expensive signing this January, but he already looks a cornerstone for a long time to come.

3. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (7.2)

Considering that Fulham had more shots on target than we did (4 vs. 3), we can thank Kepa for keeping them all out. It wasn’t his hardest day in the office, but he took care of business.

vs. FULHAM (PL, H, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Silva (7.6), Badiashile (7.3), Arrizabalaga (7.2), Enzo (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Madueke (6.3, sub), D.Fofana (6.2), James (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Gallagher (5.8), Azpilicueta (5.7, sub), Sterling (5.6, sub), Chilwell (5.3, sub), Cucurella (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Ziyech (4.9), Havertz (4.8), Mount (4.7), Mudryk (4.5)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL