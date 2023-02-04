Brazil U20 win again, Andrey Santos scores again

Brazil continue to live up to their billing as favorites at the CONMEBOL U20 Championship, notching a second straight win in the second group stage, after an unbeaten first group stage, with a 3-0 victory over Venezuela last night — which was a bit closer than the final scoreline would indicate, with Brazil leaving it late to make sure of things with two goals in the final five minutes.

And the win almost passed without a goal from 18-year-old Andrey Santos, who had scored in each of his four previous games at the tournament. But the Chelsea youngster did get his customary goal in the final minute of regulation: a poacher’s effort from a set piece if there ever was one, but who doesn’t love a midfield poacher? Also, can he play striker?

Rumored Chelsea transfer target Vitor Roque also continued his free-scoring ways, notching his sixth goal in five games to lead the tournament.

Brazil will take on Paraguay next, on Monday night. Odds for another Santos goal?