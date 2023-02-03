Despite Graham Potter’s assertion yesterday that we still had “some time” to still think about it, the squad lists for the knockout rounds of the Champions League were due at midnight last night. I guess maybe he meant “some minutes”.

In any case, squad lists on the official UEFA website have now been updated, and they confirm earlier rumors that the three new players we have registered — you’re only allowed three new players — are Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernández, and João Félix. Félix was the only doubt, with some preferring Benoît Badiashile instead, but with Wesley Fofana coming back soon, hopefully that won’t be a problem.

We had only one open spot in the 25-man squad to start, which became two when Jorginho left, but that meant that we still needed to cut one player. And that one player is ... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang! Pretty symbolic, that.

As per UEFA, here’s our current Champions League squad. The B-List (homegrown under-21) can always be adjusted per game later.

non-HG (16): Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Enzo, Félix, Fofana, Havertz, Kanté, Koulibaly, Kovačić, Mendy, Mudryk, Pulisic, Silva, Zakaria, Ziyech association-trained (4): Bettinelli, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Sterling club-trained (5): Chalobah, Gallagher, James, Loftus-Cheek, Mount List B (1): Broja, Hall, Webster

Or, if you’re a visual learner: