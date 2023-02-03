Chelsea vs. Fulham, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

It’s half-time on the season and it’s NIL-NIL, lads! Let’s win the half!

The idea that it’s feels like a fresh start for Chelsea has already entered trite cliché territory, though that doesn’t necessarily make it incorrect. And a win tonight against Fulham would only further support that notion.

So, let’s get it. Mudryk starts, Enzo does, too!

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Badiashile, Silva (c), James | Gallagher, Enzo, Mount | Mudryk, Havertz, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Sterling, D.Fofana

Fulham starting XI:

Leno | Tete, Diop, Ream (c), Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Willian

Substitutes from: Rodak, Kurzawa, Tosin, Duffy, Cairney, Wilson, Solomon, James, Vinícius

Date / Time: Friday, February 3, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

