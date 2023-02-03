Thiago Silva confirms intention to renew Chelsea contract

Chelsea have been making all they money moves in the transfer market, getting younger, stronger, and, hopefully, more productive, but unless we want to truly test the old adage that you can’t win anything with kids, we still need some veteran leadership for this ragtag bunch.

And I can hardly think of a better player for that than Thiago Silva, who just so happens to still be world class, too, at an age when I could barely get out of bed the morning after a match.

Reports a couple weeks ago claimed that we were “set to offer” O Monstro a new contract, and the man himself has now confirmed that to the official website, expecting to put pen to paper real soon.

“We are talking about it. Probably everything will happen in the next few days. My intention and the club’s intention are the same: to stay together. “I know that the club needs me at this moment, I’m here to help, there are young players. I think that with my experience I can help in this process of rebuilding the club. I am here for this, willing to do this. But I know that my responsibility is huge. I know we have a lot of work ahead of us.” “[We] know that when you reach a certain age, you lose something physical. I certainly did, but I try to minimise that loss, you know? “And I’m very happy here. It’s a club I feel very comfortable in. God willing, we’ll go for a fourth season together, something that at the beginning I used to say: ‘We’ll do one season, then we’ll go to I don’t know where’, you know? I’m already close to my fourth season and I’m very happy.” -Thiago Silva; source: Chelsea FC

If Thiago’s happy, I’m happy.