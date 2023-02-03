‘Win, win, win’ situation: Graham Potter explains Jorginho departure

Jorginho said goodbye to Chelsea after four and a half years with an eleven-word message on Instagram. “Thank you, Chelsea. Had an amazing time. The story was written.” Succinct and to the point. Doesn’t he know that these days he’s supposed to write a novel?

It was perhaps appropriate for a transfer that seemed to materialize out of thin air in the final 24 hours of the window, seemingly prompted by Arsenal’s injury situation (especially Mohamed Elneny’s knee operation), their failure to bring in primary targets, Chelsea’s squad rebuild, and Jorginho’s own expiring contract situation.

The £10+2m transfer addressed all those considerations in a helpful way, a win-win-win if you will.

“For the four months I worked with him, he was fantastic. A great person and when you look at his service to the club, he’s been brilliant with what he achieved. “Sometimes you have to make a decision as a football club, with his contract situation, and the opportunity to secure something more for his family, it was one of those that was a win, win, win. From my perspective, I wish him well. He’s a top professional and a top person.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

It’s perhaps helpful that Chelsea and Arsenal are not fighting for the same things this season. Arsenal may yet win the league and Jorginho thus may yet finish the season lifting the one big trophy that eluded him at Chelsea, who have now truly fast-tracked our complete squad revitalization.

Win. Win. Win. (Though I could do without Arsenal winning the league.)