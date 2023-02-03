Chelsea take full advantage of Premier League rules to register every new signing

Chelsea will be faced with a few tough squad decisions for the knockout stages of the Champions League as UEFA rules allow us to register only three new players, and we acquired like three times as many in the past month, but we have no such concerns in the Premier League.

And while in Europe the registration rules are also a bit more stringent when it comes to young players (21 and under), in the Premier League, we have plenty of leeway and there are no restrictions on the number or, crucially, the homegrown status of young players who can be registered (in addition to the 17+8 limit).

Uh-oh, here come the Anti-Loophole Brigade!

So, as confirmed on the Premier League website today, Chelsea have been able to register all the players, with two non-homegrown spots to spare, and there was even room for Hakim Ziyech! We love you Hakim! How was Paris?

non-HG (15): Arrizabalaga, Aubameyang, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Silva, Félix, W.Fofana, Havertz, Kanté, Koulibaly, Kovačić, Mendy, Pulisic, Zakaria, Ziyech homegrown (8): Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chilwell, Gallagher, James, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Sterling under-21 (15341345+): Badiashile, Broja, Chukwuemeka, Enzo, D.Fofana, Hutchinson, Hall, Madueke, Mudryk, Santos, Slonina

Or, if you’re a visual learner: