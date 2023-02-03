Excited may be an understatement for our next game against local rivals Fulham, as a host of new faces have joined Chelsea during the January window. The squad hasn’t been this big for quite a while and it won’t always be easy to find the winning formula, but that’s a luxury we can definitely live with.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The formation and choice of goalkeeper start off as usual however. The WAGNH community continue to favour the 4-2-3-1 ahead of the 4-3-3 (31%) and the 3-4-3 (17%) and Kepa Arrizabalaga once again has no real competition with Édouard Mendy still sidelined.

At the back, it’s a glorious day as Reece James finally returns to the starting lineup with Marc Cucurella deployed on the opposite flank. Trevoh Chalobah (28%) rotates out of the side. The new dream duo at centre-back remains Benoît Badiashile and Thiago Silva while Kalidou Koulibaly (10%) remains out of favour, joining César Azpilicueta (12%), Lewis Hall (18%) and yet another returnee in Ben Chilwell (10%) on the bench.

Both Mateo Kovačić and Enzo Fernández were assumed to be available when the voting occured, and were the overwhelming choices for the voters, but neither may actually play. Kovačić has been ruled out since while Enzo’s work permit status is still up in the air at the moment. Conor Gallagher (44%) is the only other midfielder to come close to starting; Ruben Loftus-Cheek (9%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (16%) are way off.

Kai Havertz leads the line comfortably ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (9%) and David D. Fofana (12%) yet again. There’s also no doubt that Misha Mudryk is one of the first names on the team sheet while Noni Madueke makes his debut, taking over from Hakim Ziyech (15%). Mason Mount completes the attacking trio behind the striker.

4-2-3-1 (48%)

Arrizabalaga (98%) | Cucurella (71%), Badiashile (94%), Silva (99%), James (74%) | Kovačić (78%), Enzo (82%) | Mudryk (98%), Mount (82%), Madueke (45%) | Havertz (91%)