Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Not even angry anymore

Community player ratings from another defeat

By David Pasztor
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

1. THIAGO SILVA (5.7)

As the purveyor of these here player ratings for the past ten years and change (minus the occasional break), I find it somewhat interesting — such a nothing word, “interesting” — that as bad as things have gotten recently, our average ratings have remained well clear of the 4.0 mark. We dipped below that during all previous time of strife, be that the Sarriballs (0-4 Bournemouth; 0-6 Man City), latter-day Conte (0-3 Newcastle, 1-4 Watford), the Rafalution (0-1 Steaua), palpable discord (1-3 Southampton), and even Lampard’s nadir (0-3 Sheffield United). But not this time! G’wan, Graham, you Teflon don!

Anyway, when in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

2. WESLEY FOFANA (5.6, sub)

Wes was Man of the Match in his comeback game, and he was essentially Man of the Match in this one, too, replacing the injured Silva after just a quarter of an hour.

We haven’t seen much of the young defender since his arrival in the summer due to his own injury, but as he tries to start his Chelsea career for the second time, the early signs are pretty promising.

3. KALIDOU KOULIBALY (5.1)

Koulibaly just barely beats out the only semi-coherent player we had in attack in this one.

K2’s (long-anticipated) first season in Blue hasn’t been great, but we’ve got a pretty good group of center backs at the club right now, so I think we might be set there.

vs. SPURS (PL, A, L 0-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): Silva (5.7), W.Fofana (5.6, sub), Koulibaly (5.1), Sterling (5.1), Mudryk (5.0, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Zakaria (4.9, sub), James (4.9), Félix (4.8), Chilwell (4.8), Enzo (4.7), Arrizabalaga (4.7), Loftus-Cheek (4.1), Mount (4.1, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Aubameyang (3.7, sub), Havertz (3.6), Ziyech (3.3)

OVERALL

