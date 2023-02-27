Graham Potter has two games left to save his job, according to the most recent insider’s report from the Telegraph. If nothing else, that’s a massive narrative shift from what’s come before.

While the owners remain supportive, sympathetic, and understanding of the challenges facing the head coach (as several tweets, which might as well have been scheduled, made it clear yesterday), their “faith” is being “tested” and not just because of the horrendous run of results.

Interviews like the ones from Reece James and Enzo Fernández over the least couple days might claim that everyone’s united behind the scenes and working as one towards recovery, those on the fringes of the team or less assured of their starting spots might feel differently — especially when the team’s not winning, and thus not justifying the manager’s decisions, selections, tactics.

“Senior players” are said to be “concerned over whether or not Potter can turn the situation around”. New arrivals are “shocked by the pressure they are already under”. And those not playing are simply “angry”. These aren’t necessarily unique or unprecedented feelings and concerns, but “those around the club, including players, believe there would ultimately be no way back” if Potter “failed to win either of their next two matches”.

The two games in question are both at Stamford Bridge, first versus Leeds United on Saturday, then the second leg of our Champions League Round of 16 matchup against Borussia Dortmund, on Tuesday.

Luckily for ol’ G-Money, I’ll be there in person to root on my favorite manager.