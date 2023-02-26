 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Potter: ‘I take full responsibility [...] it isn’t good enough for Chelsea’

You said it, man

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Got the Wenger coat out for this one
Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

More of the same.

No plan. No confidence. No belief.

No sign of change.

No sign of progress.

No sign of process.

No hope.

“I know the responsibility. It’s not good enough for this club. I take full responsibility for those results. It isn’t good enough for Chelsea.

“I know the personality and quality in the team. A tough period of time. Confidence isn’t massively high.

“Of course, it’s the same in any job anywhere. If results aren’t good enough, which they aren’t, you can’t rely on support forever. My job is to keep going.

-Graham Potter; source: Sky via Football.London

Actually, your job is to fix it, not just to keep going. All we do is keep going, but there is no direction. There is no destination.

The statistics are damning. The results are even worse. We’re plumbing depths not seen in three decades or more.

Not good enough.

Next.

