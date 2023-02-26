Potter: ‘I take full responsibility [...] it isn’t good enough for Chelsea’

More of the same.

No plan. No confidence. No belief.

No sign of change.

No sign of progress.

No sign of process.

No hope.

Fair play to Graham Potter, he is very good at summarising halves of football when sort-of asked to — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) February 26, 2023

“I know the responsibility. It’s not good enough for this club. I take full responsibility for those results. It isn’t good enough for Chelsea. “I know the personality and quality in the team. A tough period of time. Confidence isn’t massively high. “Of course, it’s the same in any job anywhere. If results aren’t good enough, which they aren’t, you can’t rely on support forever. My job is to keep going. -Graham Potter; source: Sky via Football.London

Actually, your job is to fix it, not just to keep going. All we do is keep going, but there is no direction. There is no destination.

The statistics are damning. The results are even worse. We’re plumbing depths not seen in three decades or more.

Not good enough.

Next.