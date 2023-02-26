 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Arsenal WFC, Women’s FA Cup fifth round: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

An early final?

By Fellipe Miranda
DCMS Review of Women’s football media event - Kingsmeadow - Tuesday February 14th Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Defending FA Cup champions Chelsea Women face Arsenal today at their home turf, Kingsmeadow, in what will be the second time the fierce Women’s Super League rivals meet each other this season. In the first encounter the scoreline was an 1-1 draw at the Emirates that did well enough to reflect the refereeing helping hand for Arsenal, who failed to beat the Blues despite us being on an off-day for our standards.

And to see off Arsenal from the cup, manager Emma Hayes goes ahead with a strong lineup. No risks taken!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1?):
Berger | Périsset, Eriksson (c), Bright, Charles | Cuthbert, Ingle | Reiten, Cankovic, James | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Mjelde, Carter, Buchanan, Leupolz, Fleming, Rytting Kaneryd

Arsenal starting eleven:
Zinsberger | Wienroither, Rafaelle, Williamson, Catley, Walti, Little (c), Maanum, McCabe, Foord, Blacktenius

Substitutes from: Marckese, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Maritz, Pelova, Kuhl, Agyemang, Gio Queiroz

Date / Time: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 14.00 GMT; 9:00am EST; 7:30pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames, UK

On TV: BBC Two (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); The FA Player (worldwide)

Let’s do this!

