Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea against Spurs usually ends only one way.

What way will it end today?

Let’s find out.

No Kovačić for some reason (UPDATE: illness), so Loftus-Cheek partners Enzo in midfield. Koulibaly starts ahead of Badiashile. Aubameyang makes the bench.

Here we go!

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (3-4-3):

Forster | Lenglet, Dier, Romero | Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Royal | Richarlison, Kane (c), Kulusevski

Substitutes from: Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Sarr, Perisic, Danjuma, Lucas, Son

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Koulibaly, Silva (c), James | Loftus-Cheek, Enzo | Sterling, Félix, Ziyech | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Badiashile, W.Fofana, Gallagher, Mount, Zakaria, Madueke, Mudryk, Aubameyang

Date / Time: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 13.30 GMT; 8:30am EST; 7pm IST

Venue: New Three Point Lane, north London

Referees: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA), Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

