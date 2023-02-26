Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea against Spurs usually ends only one way.
What way will it end today?
Let’s find out.
No Kovačić for some reason (UPDATE: illness), so Loftus-Cheek partners Enzo in midfield. Koulibaly starts ahead of Badiashile. Aubameyang makes the bench.
Here we go!
Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (3-4-3):
Forster | Lenglet, Dier, Romero | Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Royal | Richarlison, Kane (c), Kulusevski
Substitutes from: Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Pedro Porro, Sarr, Perisic, Danjuma, Lucas, Son
Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Koulibaly, Silva (c), James | Loftus-Cheek, Enzo | Sterling, Félix, Ziyech | Havertz
Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Badiashile, W.Fofana, Gallagher, Mount, Zakaria, Madueke, Mudryk, Aubameyang
Date / Time: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 13.30 GMT; 8:30am EST; 7pm IST
Venue: New Three Point Lane, north London
Referees: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Paul Tierney (VAR)
On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA), Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)
