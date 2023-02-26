Chelsea continue to look for our first win in what feels like an eternity and things won’t get any easier against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues finally have a nearly fully fit squad to pick from, but finding the right balance and clinicality in front of goal won’t be easy.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

As we’ve become accustomed to, the WAGNH community don’t see the need to change Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, or the 4-2-3-1 formation for something like the 3-4-3 (27%) just yet.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile, and Thiago Silva all start almost unanimously as Wesley Fofana (34%) is the only other defender to get anywhere near a starting spot. Trevoh Chalobah (6%), Kalidou Koulibaly (7%) and Marc Cucurella (2%) remain largely frozen out.

Enzo Fernández remains one of the first names on the team sheet and is joined by Mateo Kovačić in the pivot. Denis Zakaria (34%) isn’t too far behind and looks to return the starting lineup sooner rather than later. The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (19%), Conor Gallagher (7%), and Carney Chukwuemeka (4%) can only watch from the bench.

João Félix, Mykhailo Mudryk and a revitalized Raheem Sterling will look to provide Kai Havertz with the right service. David D. Fofana (18%) drops to the bench, joining Noni Madueke (21%), Hakim Ziyech (9%), and Mason Mount (21%). Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13%) comes nowhere near the starting eleven once more despite being the only veteran goalscorer at the club.

4-2-3-1 (47%)

Arrizabalaga (97%) | Chilwell (95%), Badiashile (92%), Silva (96%), James (98%) | Kovačić (47%), Enzo (98%) | Mudryk (61%), Félix (97%), Sterling (69%) | Havertz (51%)