Enzo urging trust, patience, and signing João Félix

A couple interviews with Enzo Fernández made the rounds this past week, with our record signing (and the Premier League’s record signing in fact) declaring his love at first sight with Chelsea and giving his full public support to under-fire (?) manager Graham Potter. (Well, under fire from some outside the club, but pretty much nobody from inside the club, but anyway...)

Having decided to join Chelsea in January, Enzo’s someone who’s surely bought into the club’s overarching vision, including trusting the Potter Process, whatever that may be. Just because it’s not (yet?) visible to us, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist, right? You just gotta have faith! I mean patience.

Once we get that first win, we might never lose again!

“Trust the players, trust the backroom staff, trust the manager. Never forget that we are representing you, that we are trying to win games, starting on Sunday. Then we can start to turn things around.” “I would encourage the fans to be patient. We have got a lot of new faces here and it is a restructuring of the club and the playing staff. Trust us.”

Ah, the unbridled enthusiasm and relentless optimism of youth. Take me back!

While results aren’t (yet?) going our way, it must be pretty exciting for the players to turn up to work and see all the talent that’s been assembled around them. Todd Boehly was ridiculed for his Premier League All-Star game idea, so he simply went out and assembled an all-star team at Cobham instead — certainly a “Futures” all-star team, if nothing else.

Hopefully we don’t have to wait too long for that future to (start) arriving. Enzo’s looking to expedite that process as well, and lead us into the promised land.

“I am conscious of the faith [Chelsea] have shown in me and I want to repay that.” “I know I’m still young and I need to keep learning, but at some point in the future, maybe tomorrow, maybe at some point in the future, I want to really demonstrate that I’m a leader both in the group off the field but on the field as well.” “[...] The project and the plans in place here really excited me. Now it’s a case of being here, wanting to take Chelsea as far as they want to go, me along with all my team-mates.

One of those teammates right now is João Félix, who’s been perhaps our most impressive January signing thus far (Benoît Badiashile a close second), and with whom Enzo has struck up an instant friendship and connection. He’s hoping that Félix stays a Chelsea player beyond this season’s loan from Atlético Madrid. (cc: Todd Boehly)

“There has been a good connection. He called me straight away when I got here to ask if he could be of any help. When you get on with someone off the field it helps on the field to have that special connection and relationship on the field too. “He’s a great player, isn’t he? A fantastic player. He’s got lots of ability and loads of qualities. He’s a key player for us, an important player and he’s on loan. Let’s hope that Chelsea can do all they can to keep hold of him come June, that would be great.” -Enzo Fernández; source: Telegraph

We’ve often that winning makes everything easier. And winning has never been more imperative, more needed than right now.