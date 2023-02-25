By most measures, Graham Potter’s record as Chelsea manager, albeit still just a rather brief 25 games long, is the worst in the last 30 years. There are reasons and excuses aplenty for that, but whether you believe that he’s still the person for the job, or not, his record so far is obviously not great.

But none of that is an excuse for sending abusive and threatening messages to the manager, his family, his kids.

This shouldn’t need to be said. I wouldn’t think this needed to be said. But apparently it does need to be said.

Don’t send death threats to the manager of your football club.

Ever.

“As much as I’ve had support, I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through that want me to die and want my kids to die. So that’s obviously not pleasant to receive. [...] you know there’s a problem when the email that has been sent is from potterb------@gmail.com.” -Graham Potter; source: Telegraph

In fact, don’t send death threats to anyone.

We’re all here to talk about Chelsea, to celebrate our successes, to commiserate in our defeats, to discuss, to argue, to speculate, to criticize. But obviously there is a line.

It’s already a tough job, being a football manager, with the public pressures and expectations placed on you, there’s no denying that. But there is a line.

Death threats cross that line by a country mile. Abusive, threatening messages are not far behind.

Again, this shouldn’t have to be said. And I would assume that the dregs of society who are sending these messages aren’t reading this anyway. But just in case anyone’s considering such utter stupidity, don’t do that.

“Your family life suffers, your mental health suffers, your personality – it is hard. [...] It’s a challenge and if you go to work and somebody is swearing abuse at you it’s not going to be pleasant. If you’re referred to as the worst person in the history of the club you can say ‘oh I don’t care’, but you know I’m lying because everyone does care what people think because we are hardwired to be socially connected.” “I want to succeed here so it’s nonsense this notion that I don’t care. Ask my family [...] ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It has not been pleasant at all. [...] Things are difficult so nobody wants to hear about the poor old Premier League manager. [But] you get upset when you are in private and you show real emotion with your family. “My job is to act how I think I should act in the best way for the team and the club and act with the integrity that is right for me. I never want to be anybody else. I don’t want to be fake. I will be me and I will do my best and if my best isn’t good enough, OK I accept that.” -Graham Potter; source: Telegraph

Not that Potter needs any advice from me, random often critical Internet person, but one thing I learned a long time ago is that taking your job home with you, regardless of what that job might be, is not good and is generally not sustainable long-term in the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment. That’s easier said than done with some jobs, obviously.

So, here’s to finding some proper work-life balance.

In the meantime, the Telegraph’s report says that Chelsea have launched an investigation into the abusive messages received by Graham Potter. There’s been no official confirmation as yet from the club, but hopefully we are giving it the proper attention indeed.