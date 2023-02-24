Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

We’ve been to Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium five times since it opened in 2019, three times in the league and twice in the League Cup. In the latter, we have a win and a draw (though eliminated in the subsequent penalty kick shootout). In the former, we are a perfect three-for-three, without even conceding a goal.

Chelsea beating Spurs is of course nothing new — it’s literally happened more often than any other outcome in our history — but it’s probably fair to say that confidence isn’t too great about keeping that trend going this weekend.

On the plus side, we do have pretty much everyone available, with the exception of Armando Broja (ACL) and Edouard Mendy (finger surgery), plus the trio of N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, and Cesar Azpilicueta, all three of whom are in the final stages of recovery (hamstring, knee, concussion, respectively) and could be back as soon as next week.

On the flip side, our form is horrendous, our solutions appear to be useless or nonexistent, our play has taken several steps backwards yet again, and it’s still Graham Potter calling the shots.

But for this exercise, it’s You, with a capital Y, making the decisions. Choose wisely!

