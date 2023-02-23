 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A wild Christian Pulisic also appears at Chelsea training!

If that beard could talk...

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new

Sporting a multi-week beard and presumably the fresh smell of pine, tar, and hobo chic, Christian Pulisic emerged from the woods of Stoke d’Abernon today and rejoined his fellow Blues at the training ground.

Pulisic had been the stuff of local legend, like the Yeti or the Sasquatch, but his sighting has been confirmed on social media by Mason Mount, and then by the man himself as well. The children of Cobham can now sleep easy.

Without any official word, it’s unclear in what capacity Pulisic may have participated in Wednesday’s session, but he did caption the photo with “back outside” and that’s certainly a positive step. He was expected to be out for a couple months with the knee injury he suffered against Manchester City in early January, which would put him right on track for an early-March return.

In other training ground news, young midfielder (and occasional right back) Leo Castledine has joined the first-team group this week — presumably to replace César Azpilicueta, who’s in concussion protocol this week. Always nice to see the kids getting their well earned rewards!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History