Enzo Fernández has been at Chelsea barely three weeks, but he says he’s loving life at the club and pretty much feeling right at home already. Wins on the pitch may have eluded him and the team in his first four games (two draws, two defeats), but everything else seems to be going a-ok for him — despite the language barrier and the culture shock of it all.

“I’ve always longed to play in the Premier League. Chelsea FC has given me the opportunity to play here, and I feel grateful for their trust. “I love everything about the club, I’m so happy with my team-mates and technical staff. Honestly, ever since I landed here I felt at home. I’ll always try to give it my all along with my team-mates to achieve the greatest things for Chelsea.”

There’s been a lot of talk recently about adaptability and cohesion, but Enzo (named after the legendary Enzo Francescoli, “The Prince”) has hardly missed a beat, being throw into the fray straight away with his bags barely set down let alone unpacked. Chelsea are the fourth different team he’s suited up for in a top competition and on some of the biggest stages in the world in the last six months — after River Plate, Benfica, and Argentina — but he’s been able to make a significant impact and quickly at all the other three, so hopefully something similar in a Chelsea shirt isn’t too far behind.

He’s not letting all that pressure get to him however (not to mention that Premier League-record transfer fee o). Football is life!

“I try to enjoy these moments and football, as that’s what I’m passionate about. [...] I’ve never felt any kind of pressure on my shoulders. Never in my life. I’ve always tried to enjoy. I do what I love! I always try to give it my all, with no pressure. Enjoying these moments is the most important thing. “The World Cup is like reaching the sky! For me, that’s the everlasting glory. But one needs to keep the focus and self-belief. I’ll always try to have confidence in us, to win everything possible and keep evolving as a player. Clinching titles is the main objective, as well as enjoying football.” -Enzo Fernández; source: Chelsea FC

Win everything possible and keep having fun. Sounds like a good philosophy. Let’s get to it!