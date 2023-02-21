Chelsea have confirmed that César Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital after a brief stay following his scary head injury on Saturday, with the club’s medical team continuing to monitor him closely. Thankfully, the club captain is said to be “recovering well”.

Azpilicueta remains in concussion protocol and it’s great to see Chelsea making a concerted effort to adhere to those steps. Head injuries often get downplayed even in today’s game, when they are some of the most impactful that players can suffer.

The FA’s concussion protocol calls for a six-step process starting with absolute physical and mental rest for at least 24 hours, with physical activity then slowly ramping up based on daily clinical assessments and testing of the players’ physiological and mental condition. The protocol calls for at least a 6-day process (that’s the most ideal case), with each step taking at least one day before the all clear can be given.

Azpi was at Cobham today, but strictly to observe training. Hopefully we continue adhering strictly to protocol and don’t rush anything.