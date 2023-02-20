Chelsea 0-1 Southampton, Player Ratings: Poor all around

1. WESLEY FOFANA (5.8, sub)

A 9th defeat in our last 16 games. I think we might almost be numb to them at this point.

Someone had to finish first, and unsurprisingly it’s a pair of subs who lead the way. Chelsea were less terrible after the half, but that’s not saying much.

Still, nice to see Wesley Fofana back, for what was just his fifth (5th!) appearance of the season. Hopefully he’s now over his knee injury and doesn’t suffer another setback.

2. RAHEEM STERLING (5.8, sub)

Sterling was also making a return from injury, and he had probably our two best chances of the game. Fun fact: he’s still our leading goalscorer, despite having scored just three goals in the last five months. Alas, he remains on six total (same as Kai Havertz).

3. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (5.5)

Not much he could’ve done on Ward-Prowse’s free kick, except maybe yell at the wall to organize themselves in a more sensible way (tall guys in the middle next time, where the ball is most likely to go in this case).

I shudder to think where we would be if it weren’t for Kepa’s award-worthy October, not to mention his second-best in the league save percentage. (He’s also the current league-leader in PSxG/90, which is one of the more instructive metrics for goalkeepers, and one in which he used to be routinely towards the opposite end of the table.)

vs. SOUTHAMPTON (PL, H, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): W.Fofana (5.8, sub), Sterling (5.8, sub), Arrizabalaga (5.5), Badiashile (5.3), Enzo (5.3), Chilwell (5.3), Havertz (5.3, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Chalobah (4.9, sub), D.Fofana (4.8), Azpilicueta (4.8), Madueke (4.8), Félix (4.7), Kovačić (4.6), Gallagher (4.6, sub), Koulibaly (4.3)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Mudryk (3.9, sub), Mount (3.2)

OVERALL