Chelsea made nine signings in the January transfer window, and now, two days into February, we’re also set to get some players back who might feel like new signings themselves.

First and foremost among them are our Champions League final-starting full backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, who have been out since before the World Cup (save for a 60-minute comeback attempt for the former). Raheem Sterling, who’s missed the last few weeks with a hamstring strain, is also set to return, alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek. And young Wesley Fofana, who’s barely played all season is also getting close at long last.

“Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling, and Ruben are back in the squad, not ready for 90 minutes but in the squad. Wesley has been part training partly with the team and he will be stepping it up next week. “We are still without Denis [Zakaria], Pulisic, Mateo Kovačić, N’Golo Kanté and Armando Broja.”

The latest arrival, Enzo Fernández should also be available, while Hakim Ziyech is back from his fruitless and frustrating trip to the PSG front offices.

“[Enzo] needs to get clearance and all that. I’ve spoken to him. My Spanish isn’t great and his English isn’t great, so we needed a translator, but we’ll get there. He is an impressive young man and I’m really excited to work with him.” “[Hakim] is back in the country and he trained this morning. [He] is a professional player and understands the situation. He is committed to us and is available for the squad for the game tomorrow. He’ll be an important player for us for the rest of the season.”

The owners have done their job, so now it’s up to the coaches and the players, the latter to perform and the former to make the right choices in tactics, formations, strategies, etc. Choose wisely, Graham!

“It’s exciting and a test for me, of course, and the staff. But it’s an exciting one. We’ve got a lot of really good players and we have to create an environment where there is healthy competition and players can push each other. “We have to understand that there will be frustration at times because only eleven can play, but that is how it is. We have a lot of important games and we have to improve our results. So it’s about playing, supporting the team, and being ready.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Up first: Fulham under the Friday night lights.