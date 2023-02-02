Enzo Fernández has been with us for barely 48 hours, and he already has one thing in common with a Chelsea legend, namely Papy Djilobodji! I know!

What? You don’t remember Papy? I guess we never got around to building that statue for the man with the immaculate, flawless, spotless Chelsea career. A perfect one-minute. The world watched in awe. Even the angels cried.

But beyond those historic seconds against ... uh, Walsall, was it? ... we might also remember Djilobodji for having an actual tribute song. (No, really!) And we all know that every superhero needs their own theme song, right?

Everyone was Doing The Djilobodji in 2015!

So what’s that got to do with Enzo, whose Chelsea career might actually turn out to be legendary (one can only hope)?

Well, in our long-awaited and quite delayed announcement video (and I don’t mean the tease, but the actual welcome video), Enzo gets his very own song, too, which turns out to be a remix of “Pa’ la Selección” by a young cumbia duo, La T y La M.

In fact, as confirmed on their Instagram, the two musicians, who have exploded in fame and popularity back home ever since their song became the soundtrack to Argentina’s third World Cup triumph (including being guests at the World Cup party that Enzo hosted) recorded a special verse just for this video — no wonder the announcement took a bit longer than expected!

Here is the announcement:

From Argentina to England

With the smile of someone who won the Third

Champion of the World

You know who it is

Enzo Fernández

He’s going to London

And here is the absolute earworm that is the original song: