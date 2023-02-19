Kepa: ‘The things, they are not going well’

There isn’t much to say in these sorts of situations, certainly nothing useful or groundbreaking. The answer is always hard work, sticking together, finding focus, determination, motivation, etc, etc, etc.

These answers are trite and clichéd, as much as they are expected, perfunctory, necessary. Props to Kepa for avoiding the whole “we have to gel” line though.

“Everything is going against us right now, we are in a bad moment and we have to stick together. “We have a big squad, a lot of players and a lot of quality but the things they are not going well. But it is not because we changed six or five or one player, it is more general, we are not doing well, it is clear and we have to improve. “It is time to stick together and time to work, work and work.” -Kepa Arrizabalaga; source: Chelsea FC

We wait for the spark to arrive that will turn things around. Where will that spark come from? Who knows. We seem to be hoping that it will somehow arrive by doing absolutely nothing new or different.