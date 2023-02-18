Adding the (very scary) injury to today’s (very insulting) 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta was kicked full-on in the face as he headed clear the ball that Southampton’s Sékou Mara was trying to overhead-kick into the back of the net at the same time.

Play immediately stopped amid a sudden hush in the stadium, as the players frantically waved the physios on. Thankfully, Azpilicueta appeared to be breathing and responsive, and would be eventually stretchered off in a neckbrace, giving a wave to the fans on the way as well.

I’ve just interviewed Kepa post-match at Stamford Bridge and he confirms that Cesar Azpilicueta is currently in hospital and OK. I can add that Cesar is stable and conscious. #CFC #CHESOU — Vai Bhardwaj (@VaiBhardwaj) February 18, 2023

As confirmed by both Kepa Arrizabalaga and (still) manager Graham Potter, Azpi has been taken to hospital where he remains under observation. Reports have added that he is now “stable and conscious”.

“He is in hospital, so he’s in the best place. He is conscious and speaking to his wife, so that is good. We’re obviously very concerned, especially when it first happened. Hopefully, he is in the best place and we keep monitoring.” “I think he was [unconscious at one point] so we have to take all the precautions we need to take and make sure he’s ok. It was worrying, a horrible incident.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

Get well soon, DAVE!