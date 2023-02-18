Chelsea 0-1 Southampton, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea came into this game on the back of a promising performance in Dortmund, and, facing the managerless bottom side in the league, were expected to build on that with some quality.

And then we proceeded to barely show up.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into action less than 3 minutes into the game, Koulibaly got a yellow less than 4 minutes into the game, and Southampton missed a wide open header less than 9 minutes into the game.

Southampton’s early impetus ebbed away, but instead of Chelsea taking control, the game simply descended in a incredibly low quality affair that was anything but Premier League-level football. The one moment of quality arrived in first-half stoppage time, as Ward-Prowse did what Ward-Prowse does and scored from a free kick.

A double-change at half-time injected some life into Chelsea, and eventually we did generate a couple chances, which Raheem Sterling failed to convert. Then Azpilicueta got kicked in the face as he headed clear a corner, and that extended injury stoppage not only saw him get stretchered off in a neck brace, but sapped our momentum as well.

There were 12 minutes added on, which didn’t quite add up, but there could’ve 120 minutes added on and we might have never scored.

Carefree.

Plenty of rotation for this one, with David Datro Fofana making his first start as well. Badiashile and Koulibaly in defense; Enzo-Kova in the middle. Mount-Félix-Madueke in attack. Chilly and Azpi as the full backs.

Double-sub at halftime with Sterling on for D.D.Fofana (and Mount playing center forward?) and W.Fofana on for K2. Havertz & Mudryk on later in like-for-like.

Back-three after Azpi’s injury: Badiashile-Chalobah-W.Fofana. Mudryk & Sterling as de factor wing-backs.

2 wins from 14 in all competitions and 5 in a row without one.

2 wins from 14 in the league as well (12 points).

Let’s hope Azpi is okay with nothing more than a headache

Next up: Spurs away, next Sunday

KTBFFH

