Chelsea vs. Southampton, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor Updated
Chelsea FC v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea take on bottom of the table Southampton, and surely this is a game we need to be winning, regardless of circumstance and context — and perhaps especially because of circumstance and context, i.e. the terrible run of results we’ve been on for the past many weeks and months.

Graham Potter has opted to rotate his side given the exertions of Wednesday night, and there’s a first start for David Datro Fofana. We should expect any reasonable lineup combination to be able to earn three points today.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Arrizabalaga | Chilwell, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta (c) | Kovačić, Enzo | Mount, Félix, Madueke | D.Fofana

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, W.Fofana, Hall, Gallagher, Zakaria, Mudryk, Sterling, Havertz

Southampton starting XI:
Bazunu | Maitland-Niles, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse (c), Elyounoussi, S.Armstrong, Kamaldeen, Onuachu

Substitutes from: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Diallo, Alcaraz, Djenepo, Walcott, Mara, A.Armstrong

Date / Time: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 15.00 GMT; 10am EST; 8:30pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Robert Jones (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

