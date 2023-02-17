Chelsea vs. Southampton, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea have a great chance to put the disappointment and frustration of Wednesday night behind us — not to mention the disappointment and frustration of the past few weeks, if not months — and take an actual step forward this weekend as we welcome struggling, managerless, bottom-of-the-table Southampton to Stamford Bridge.

I mean, if we can’t win this one...

Graham Potter’s charges didn’t do too much wrong against Dortmund in fairness, apart from the glaring chances missed and the occasional lapse in concentration off the ball, so if we can rectify some of those issues on Saturday, we should be good.

But with just two days to rest, fatigue may be a factor while it’s also unlikely that we would get any injured players back. Raheem Sterling should be close, with Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kanté not far behind either. Ben Chilwell may be doubtful however, depending on how his ankle has responded after getting a heavy kick to it on Wednesday. (Potter played down that knock by saying that Chilly was only going to do 60-70 minutes anyway, but he was clearly hobbling just before coming off.)

In better news, the Champions League-ineligible quartet of Benoît Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and David Datro Fofana have had the whole week to get ready and be fresh for this one.

Choose wisely.

