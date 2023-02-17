1. JOÃO FÉLIX (7.4)

Three games, three starts, three Man of the Match awards for João, who’s certainly fun to watch with his seemingly endless array of flicks and tricks while effortlessly flitting about the attacking third. He makes it look so easy, as all the best tend to do.

Still just the one goal for Félix however, despite the 2.2 xG he’s amassed just for himself in these three games. As with the team overall, you’d have to think that our shot-luck will eventually change. Félix wasn’t necessarily a prolific scorer at Atléti, averaging about 10 per year in all competitions, but he’s only underperformed his xG once in his career, his first season in Madrid, so hopefully he’ll regress to his own mean soon.

One can only hope that good finishing will be just as contagious as bad finishing appears to be.

2. THIAGO SILVA (7.2)

Silva has now finished top three in 18 of his 26 appearances for the season. No one’s come close to such ratio in the history of these player ratings.

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva. And when not in doubt, also vote Thiago Silva. So basically, vote Thiago Silva.

3. REECE JAMES (7.0)

Reecey isn’t yet back to his best following the long injury layoff, but he edges out a returning Kalidou Koulibaly, who made his own long layoff (due to form) count and produced one of his better performances in a Chelsea shirt (and only denied a goal by mere inches as Emre Can slid in to clear off the line).

vs. BORUSSIA DORTMUND (CL, A, L 0-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Félix (7.4), Silva (7.2), James (7.0), Koulibaly (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Enzo (6.8), Chilwell (6.6), Arrizabalaga (6.3), Loftus-Cheek (6.2), Mudryk (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Ziyech (5.9), Havertz (5.5), Mount (5.4, sub), Cucurella (5.2, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL