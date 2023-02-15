Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Confirmed lineup; how to watch

Under Graham Potter, Chelsea have done pretty well in the Champions League thus far. Moving out of the group stage into the knockout rounds in first place of their group, the Blues are back in continental football with the first leg of the round of 16 today being played at Signal Iduna Park against German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

It is an almost entirely new look Chelsea versus the lineup that faced Dinamo Zagreb in our previous CL match back in November, with João Félix and Misha Mudryk in attack and a midfield pairing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and World Cup winner, Enzo Fernández. On the opposite side we face Jude Bellingham, the young star whom we will be most likely chasing next summer.

Let’s do this!

Borussia Dortmund starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Kobel | Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro | Can, Özcan | Brandt, Bellingham (c), Adeyemi | Haller

Substitutes from: Meyer, Coulibaly, Rothe, Hummels, Meunier, Dahoud, Reyna, Bynoe-Gittens, Ryerson, Reus, Malen, Modeste

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Kepa | James, Thiago Silva (c), Koulibaly, Chilwell | Loftus-Cheek, Enzo | Ziyech, João Félix, Mudryk | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bergstrom, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, W. Fofana, Hall, Chukwuemeka, Kovacic, Zakaria, Gallagher, Mount

Date / Time: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (on pitch); Alejandro Hernández (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); CBS, TUDN (USA); Sony TEN 2 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, Univision Now (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!