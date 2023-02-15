Several of Chelsea’s January additions won’t be eligible for this big clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League due to registration limits. While the choices are thus somewhat limited in certain positions, it does give those out-of-favour a golden chance to prove their worth.

The WAGNH community doesn’t mess about as the 4-2-3-1 keeps its absolute majority, with the 4-3-3 (21%) coming in a distant second. Kepa ‘highest save percentage in the league’ Arrizabalaga obviously starts unopposed and will look to emulate his stats in the big league.

With no Benoit Badiashile available, Kalidou Koulibaly makes a return to the starting lineup, partnering Thiago Silva at centre-back. Wesley Fofana (3%) returns to the squad but needs to be eased in; Trevoh Chalobah (46%) is the main back-up option. Marc Cucurella (5%) has been terrible so Ben Chilwell swoops in to team up with Reece James at full-back. César Azpilicueta (7%) and Lewis Hall (6%) remain way off the pace.

Enzo Fernández had another good game at the weekend so he gains the most votes of the day. He’s joined by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the pivot while both Mateo Kovačić (12%) and Denis Zakaria (3%) are thankfully in the squad while Conor Gallagher (29%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (15%) wait in the wings.

There is no doubt among the community that João Félix needs to start after a couple very promising displays. Mykhailo Mudryk has had a more difficult start but is rightfully given more game time to find some rhythm. Mason Mount completes the trio behind Kai Havertz. Hakim Ziyech (30%) plays back-up; Noni Madueke, D. Fofana and Raheem Sterling (6%) are all unavailable.

4-2-3-1 (51%)

Arrizabalaga (99%) | Chilwell (91%), Koulibaly (65%), Silva (98%), James (98%) | Loftus-Cheek (51%), Enzo (99%) | Mudryk (93%), Mount (59%), Félix (99%) | Havertz (83%)