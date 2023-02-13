Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernández, Sam Kerr shortlisted for FIFPro World XI honors

After nine players nominated last year (for 2021) across the men’s and women’s teams, Chelsea have a grand total of just three players shortlisted for the 2022 FIFPro Men’s and Women’s World XI squads.

The fact that only Sam Kerr’s nominated for the latter, when Jessie Fleming and Ann-Katrin Berger had also received nominations for FIFA’s The Best awards that are given out at the same time, is a bit confusing, though I suppose there are fewer nominees overall in this case.

On the men’s side, Thiago Silva has earned a well-deserved nomination, as did young Enzo Ferández, though obviously all his accomplishments came with Argentina (and Benfica, and River Plate). Former Chelsea center back Antonio Rüdiger also gets a nomination, and he spent the first half of 2022 with us (though presumably it’s the Real Madrid clout that gets him the nod).

The full list of nominees is as follows:

2022 FIFPro Women’s World XI Squad shortlist

GOALKEEPERS: Mary Earps (Manchester United/ENG), Christiane Endler (Lyon/CHI), Sandra Panos (Barcelona/ESP)

DEFENDERS: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City, Barcelona/ENG), Ellie Carpenter (Lyon/AUS), Mapi Leon (Barcelona/ESP), Irene Paredes (Barcelona/ESP), Wendie Renard (Lyon/FRA), Leah Williamson (Arsenal/ENG)

MIDFIELDERS: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/ESP), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/NOR), Amandine Henry (Lyon/FRA), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg/GER), Kelley O’Hara(Washington, Gotham FC/USA), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/ESP), Keira Walsh (Manchester City, Barcelona/ENG)

FORWARDS: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon/NOR), Sam Kerr (Chelsea/AUS), Beth Mead (Arsenal/ENG), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/NED), Alex Morgan (Orlando, San Diego/USA), Ellen White (Manchester City/ENG)

2022 FIFPro Men’s World XI Squad shortlist

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson Becker (Liverpool/BRA), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/BEL), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/ARG)

DEFENDERS: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, Bayern Munich/POR), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich/CAN), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/NED), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig/CRO), Achraf Hakimi (PSG/MOR), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/FRA), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea, Real Madrid/GER), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/BRA)

MIDFIELDERS: Jude Bellingham (BVB/ENG), Casemiro (Real Madrid, Manchester United/BRA), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/BEL), Enzo Fernandez (River Plate, Benfica, Chelsea/ARG), Gavi (Barcelona/ESP), Luka Modric (Real Madrid/CRO), Pedri (Barcelona/ESP), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/URU)

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/FRA), Erling Haaland (BVB, Manchester City/NOR), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Barcelona/POL), Kylian Mbappe (PSG/FRA), Lionel Messi (PSG/ARG), Neymar Jr (PSG/BRA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Al Nassr/POR)