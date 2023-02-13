Andrey Santos scores again as Brazil win CONMEBOL U20 Championship

Brazil came into the final game of the CONMEBOL U20 Championship having already achieved the primary aim of the tournament, qualifying for this summer’s U20 World Cup. The top three from the final six-team group stage qualify, and Brazil were already assured of a place.

But top spot in the group was still on the line, and as fate would have it, they faced the other team in contention for it, Uruguay. Uruguay were actually top of the table coming in, with four wins from four, two points ahead of Brazil who had only managed a scoreless draw against Colombia last time out.

And for 83 minutes, it looked like Uruguay just might pull it off, but then — who else? — Andrey Santos stepped up and nodded in yet another headed goal to send Brazil on their way. They would add a second in added-on time, but it was the young Chelsea loanee’s strike that decided the game.

ELE DECIDE!!!!



Andrey Santos (2004) abre o placar em Bogotá!!



Brasil 1x0 Uruguai pic.twitter.com/dnXcez0zU3 — Canteranos (@canteranoss) February 13, 2023

Santos finishes the a tournament as the joint leader in goals scored with 6 (tied with teammate Vitor Roque), which is especially impressive for a midfielder.

Now we wait to find out if he gets his work permit.