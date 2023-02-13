West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: The Enzo-Félix connection

1. JOÃO FÉLIX (8.0)

Two games, two Man of the Match awards, one goal, one red card, already more shots-on-target (in the league) than all but three players on the team — for the season! For. The. Season.

He may be one of those guys still supposedly just settling in to the club, but at this rate, maybe he shouldn’t settle in and keep doing these weird things like shooting the ball and making incisive plays that actual threaten the opposition goal.

Inconceivable!

2. ENZO FERNÁNDEZ (7.5)

So far so good for young Enzo, with the lovely assist to boot in this one. Not sure if we should get too invested in the Enzo-to-Félix connection, just because we have no idea if Félix will be here next season, but I won’t complain if they want to keep doing that until then.

As far as Enzo himself, it wasn’t a flawless performance with a few strangely loose touches and passes, but the thing that made me very happy was that he immediately wanted to win the ball back and usually did so as well (and cleanly, João; cleanly). One of my biggest pet peeves — be that in the Premier League or the local rec league — is players (especially midfielders!) stopping and giving up after a turnover or giveaway. It’s a small thing, but it speaks volumes to me.

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.1)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

vs. WEST HAM (PL, A, D 1-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Félix (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Enzo (7.5), Silva (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Badiashile (6.6), Arrizabalaga (6.5), James (6.4), Mudryk (6.1), Loftus-Cheek (6.1), Chilwell (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Madueke (5.9), Havertz (5.7), Gallagher (5.2, sub), Mount (5.2, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Ziyech (4.9, sub), Cucurella (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL