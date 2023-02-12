Hassan Sulaiman steps up to take charge of Chelsea U18

The conveyor belt of Academy talent never stops at Chelsea, and that’s true as much for players as it is for coaches as well.

The latest up-and-comer in that regard is Hassan Sulaiman, who’s stepped up to take charge of the U18s following Ed Brand’s departure to join Jody Morris’s fledgling staff at Swindon Town. Sulaiman was in the dugout for the first time yesterday as the U18s beat West Ham away, 3-1 — Donnell McNeilly (remember the name!) scoring twice to give him eight goals in his last ten U18 matches.

Sulaiman’s an interim appointment for now, but is expected to be named the full-time successor “in due course”.

#CFCU18 will be led today by Hassan Sulaiman, who is set to be named as Ed Brand's successor in due course. He moves up from U16 lead. pic.twitter.com/uay877mHmk — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) February 11, 2023

A former Arsenal prospect who went on to a brief but injury-hit career in the lower leagues with the likes of Aldershot Town and St.Albans, London-born Sulaiman joined the Chelsea coaching ranks in 2008 and has since worked his way up the ranks, from the U11s (Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori’s age group) to now the U18s. He may be a Spurs fan (gasp!), but he’s quite alright!

(A few years ago, during The Time Of Frank Lampard, he was a guest on a podcast called The Backpage, and talked at length about his upbringing, career, coaching journey, and much more. Check it out!)

Congrats, Hassan!