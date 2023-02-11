Ian Maatsen’s season just keeps getting better and better as he continues to play a key part in Burnley’s promotion bid from the Championship, and yesterday he was even named the second division’s Player of the Month for January. His head coach, Vincent Kompany meanwhile collected the Manager of the Month award as he continues to change the club’s image and stride towards a return to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old left back has featured in 25 of Burnley’s 29’s league matches thus far, starting 23. He’s chipped in with 4 goals, a career-high, including a brace against Swansea at the start of January, which went a long way towards his end-of-month recognition. But Maatsen’s game has developed not just in attack, where he was already pretty good, and he’s become a much more well-rounded modern wing-back under Kompany’s tutelage.

Maatsen was close to leaving Chelsea last summer, before opting for another loan. He will have just one year left on his contract after the season, so some sort of decision will have to be made. Chelsea have spent a lot of money in his position (like in most positions), but given Ben Chilwell’s injuries and Marc Cucurella’s poor form ... you never know!

Either way, congrats, Ian! Keep it up!