West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We come to the London Stadium in search of at least one goal and all three points, against a struggling West Ham United side. We’ve won here just once since 2017, and as usual, the Hammers will be more than up for this.

João Félix returns and starts as does Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with Graham Potter otherwise sticking mostly to the lineup from last Friday. Noni Madueke gets the nod opposite Misha Mudryk.

West Ham are unchanged from last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Here we go!

West Ham United starting lineup (3-4-3):

Fabiański | Aguerd, Ogbonna, Kehrer | Emerson, Paquetá, Rice (c), Coufal | Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Substitutes from: Hegyi, Anang, Johnson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Ings, Souček

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Badiashile, Silva (c), James | Loftus-Cheek, Enzo | Mudryk, Félix, Madueke | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Mount, Ziyech, D.Fofana

Date / Time: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6pm IST

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London, E20

Referee: Craig Pawson (on pitch); Neil Swarbrick (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!