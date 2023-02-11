Chelsea will look to finally find our scoring boots when we take on a struggling West Ham side at the London stadium this afternoon. The injury crisis seems to finally be clearing up a bit, though a few minor setbacks unfortunately mean that certain positions have limited options once more.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

There are no surprises in the choice of formation or goalkeeper, with the WAGNH community sticking to Kepa Arrizabalaga and the 4-2-3-1. The 4-3-3 (26%) is a distant second while the 3-4-3 is down to just 13%.

Thiago Silva’s partnership with Benoit Badiashile has been the stuff of dreams so far — long may it continue! — so both Kalidou Koulibaly (6%) and Trevoh Chalobah (11%) remain mere backups. Marc Cucurella (24%) unsurprisingly gets benched as both Ben Chilwell and Reece James start despite only recently returning from long absences. César Azpilicueta manages just 3%.

Leading vote-getter Enzo Fernández was the first name on most team sheets. He would’ve partnered with Mateo Kovačić (505%), but he’s since been ruled out. Conor Gallagher slightly edges out Mason Mount (34%) as next in line, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek (10%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (11%) remain well off the pace.

Kai Havertz retains his starting position, just, but drops deeper for a change with David Datro Fofana chosen to lead the line this time around (ed.note: Aubameyang was not on the voting form; he got 1 write-in vote). Noni Madueke (40%) just misses the cut. There were no doubts about either Mykhailo Mudryk or João Felix starting. Hakim Ziyech (9%) rotates out while Raheem Sterling (26%) has been ruled out with a knock.